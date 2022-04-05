PET Packaging Market Research Report 2022

The global PET Packaging market was valued at 4817.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Many new trends have emerged in the market such as the availability of hot-filling products in PET bottles and aseptic cold-filling PET bottles, which increase the shelf life of the products even if they are not kept at the optimum conditions. Recycling PET for re-use after sorting, cleaning, and transforming PET containers is also becoming popular in the market.In terms of pack type, the bottles & jars segment accounted for the largest share in this market, in terms of both volume and value, among all pack type. The growing demand of sustainable & cost-effective packaging solutions in end-use industries such as packaged food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical drives the bottles & jars segment.

By Market Verdors:

Amcor

Gerresheimer

PET Power

Silgan

Tetra Laval

Alpha Group

Plastipak

CKS Packaging

Exopackaging

Greiner Packaging

Himalayan Group

INOAC

Kaufman Container

Kian Joo Group

Parker Plastics

Parkway Plastics

RESILUX

Savola Plastic

Sidel International

SKS Bottle & Packaging

Snapware

Southeastern Container

Sunrise Containers

Temkin Plastics

Ultrapak

By Types:

Rigid packaging

Flexible packaging

By Applications:

Food

Beverages

Personal care & cosmetics

Household products

Pharmaceuticals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by PET Packaging Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global PET Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Rigid packaging

1.4.3 Flexible packaging

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PET Packaging Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Beverages

1.5.4 Personal care & cosmetics

1.5.5 Household products

1.5.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global PET Packaging Market

1.8.1 Global PET Packaging Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PET Packaging Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PET Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global PET Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers PET Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global PET Packaging Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PET Packaging Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

