Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Research Report 2022

The global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) market was valued at 35.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .72% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) is made via selective hydrogenation of the NBR butadiene groups which improves the temperature and ozone resistance considerably.Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) is made via selective hydrogenation of the NBR butadiene groups which improves the temperature and ozone resistance considerably. In 2017, Global HNBR production is 17153 MT, will increase to 20297 MT in 2024, with the CAGR of 2.43%. The manufacturers are Zeon, LANXESS and Zannan Scitech, etc, Zeon is the largest HNNR production company with the production of 8887.9 MT in 2017, accounting of 47.26% of global HNBR production. For regions, NA keeps the largest production region in the recent few years, whose production volume share was 46.50% in 2017 globally. Europe is the follower, with the production volume of 4653 MT in 2017. With gradual economy recovery, HNBR downstream industries are resuming, give sufficient supports to the industry development.

By Market Verdors:

Zeon

LANXESS

Zannan Scitech

By Types:

Low ACN

Medium ACN

High ACN

By Applications:

Belts

Seals and Gaskets

Cable and Hoses

Oil & Gas

