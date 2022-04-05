Triethyl Phosphate Market Research Report 2022

The global Triethyl Phosphate market was valued at 87.91 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Triethyl phosphate is a colorless, corrosive liquid. It is the triester of ethanol and phosphoric acid and can be called “phosphoric acid, triethyl ester”. Primary customer uses for triethyl phosphate are as an industrial catalyst (e.g., in the manufacture of ketene) and as a flame retarder. Triethyl phosphate is also used in small amounts as a solvent or industrial intermediate for the production of pesticides and other chemicals.In terms of revenue, the global Triethyl Phosphate market was valued 85.39 million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 96.72 million USD by 2022. In terms of volume, the production of Triethyl Phosphate was about 28958 MT in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 35123 MT by 2022. China is the dominate producer of Triethyl Phosphate, the production was 19844 MT in 2016, accounting for about 68.53% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 18.47%. While with the increasingly stringent requirements on environmental protection, local governments are required to close down some triethyl phosphate producers whose annual production capacity is small or whose product quality is not up to standard. The industry concentration of Triethyl Phosphate is relatively high. Most manufacturers are distributed in China. Leading players in Triethyl Phosphate industry are Eastman, Lanxess, Ningguo Long Day Chemical, Jilin Yonglin, Hongzheng Chemical, etc. Ningguo Long Day Chemical is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 21.09% in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Eastman

Lanxess

Ningguo Long Day Chemical

Jilin Yonglin

Hongzheng Chemical

Donghu Chemical

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Superior Grade

By Applications:

Chemical Catalyst

Flame Retardant

Organic Solvent

Pesticide Intermediates

