Cellophane Market Research Report 2022

The global Cellophane market was valued at 346.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cellophane is a thin, transparent sheet made of regenerated cellulose. Its low permeability to air, oils, greases, bacteria, and water makes it useful for food packaging.In this study, the market for the cellophane consumption divided into five geographic regions. In North America, total Cellophane accounted for 16.26 % market shares of the cellophane market. In the Europe, total Cellophane accounted for 23.82 %. The market in Asia-Pacific Cellophane accounted for 52.43 %, in Latin America 3.80%, and in Middle East and Africa region 3.70%. Among all regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the global market for cellophane during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific region, there are a lot of food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, Tobacco and other packaging companies. In addition, a large number of downstream demand supports the Asia Pacific market. The increasing demand and the presence of large players also drive the market`s growth in this region.

By Market Verdors:

Futamura Chemical

Weifang Henglian Cellulose Film

Zhejiang Koray New Materials

Hubei Golden Ring

Yibin Grace

By Types:

Colourless Cellophane

Coloured Cellophane

By Applications:

Food Packaging

Tobacco Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Cosmetic Packaging

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cellophane Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cellophane Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Colourless Cellophane

1.4.3 Coloured Cellophane

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cellophane Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Packaging

1.5.3 Tobacco Packaging

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging

1.5.5 Cosmetic Packaging

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Cellophane Market

1.8.1 Global Cellophane Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cellophane Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cellophane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cellophane Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cellophane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Cellophane Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cellophane Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Cellophane Sales Volume

