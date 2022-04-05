Silica Antiblock Additives Market Research Report 2022

The global Silica Antiblock Additives market was valued at 376.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silica Antiblock Additive is a kind of inorganic anti-blocks, because of the sub-micro size and large BET of silicon dioxide, it can act as interval material between the granules of powder, at the same time; it also can improve the free flow of powder. Its water reducing feature can promote sorption and to prevent caking.The Silica Antiblock Additives market covers Natural Silica, Synthetic Silica, etc. The typical players include Evonik, WR Grace, PQ Corporation, Madhu Silica, Solvay, etc. Geographically, APAC is the fastest-growing region, especially China, which plays a more important role in the world. Global silica antiblock additives consumption is driven by Chinese demand, which accounted for nearly 24.5% of world consumption in 2019. Chinese silica antiblock additives demand represents robust growth, whereas the United States is a mature market. The United States is characterized by increased supply in the global environment, While China continues to drive Northeast Asian demand for the product.Because of the sub-micro size and large BET of silicon dioxide, it can act as interval material between the granules of powder, at the same time; it also can improve the free flow of powder. Its water reducing feature can promote sorption and to prevent caking. Based on application, Silica Antiblock Additives in mainly used in plastic films.The vast majority of film is polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP). In 2019, PE Films occupied the main market share of the consumer, accounting for 70.82%, followed by PP films, with 12.13% market share. From the perspective of product sources, Silica Antiblock Additives can be divided into Natural Silica and Synthetic Silica antiblock additives.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik

WR Grace

PQ Corporation

Madhu Silica

Solvay

Fuji Silysia

IQE Group

Tosoh Silica

S-Chemtech

Baerlocher

Imerys

Hoffmann Mineral

EP Mineral

By Types:

Synthetic Silica

Natural Silica

By Applications:

PE Films

PP Films

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Silica Antiblock Additives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Silica Antiblock Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Synthetic Silica

1.4.3 Natural Silica

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silica Antiblock Additives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 PE Films

1.5.3 PP Films

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Silica Antiblock Additives Market

1.8.1 Global Silica Antiblock Additives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silica Antiblock Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Silica Antiblock Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Silica Antiblock Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Silica Antiblock Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Silica Antiblock Additives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Silica Antiblock Additives Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

