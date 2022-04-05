Investment Casting Market Research Report 2022

The global Investment Casting market was valued at 184.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Investment casting is a foundry process by which a metal part is produced from a ceramic (investment) mold that has been formed by a disposable (wax or plastic) pattern.They are products using the lost wax process which is a process for producing near-net-shape metal parts. Investment casting process is an industrial process in which high technology waxes are used to form patterns that allow the production of components with accuracy, repeatability, versatility, and integrity in a variety of metals and high-performance alloys. Investment casting is used to manufacture parts ranging from turbocharger wheels to golf club heads, from electronic boxes to hip replacement implants. Various investment casting plants are available for casting on which various, for example aluminum and copper-based, all alloys, but also special alloys and pure metals can be cast. The main advantages of precision casting are weight reduction, increase in stability, freedom in design and cost reduction. The global production of investment casting increases from 1510 K MT in 2012 to 1803 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.53%. In 2016, in term of volume, the global investment casting market is led by China, capturing about 60.67% of global investment casting production. In term of revenue, USA is the second`s largest market with the share of 32.66%. Because the products of USA are mainly aluminum and titanium investment casting products for the aerospace and defense end markets. At present, the investment casting are rather dispersion and the major manufacturers of investment casting are Alcoa, Precision Castparts, CIREX, Zollern, Milwaukee Precision Casting, MetalTek, RLM Industries, Impro, Dongying Giayoung, Dongfeng, Ningbo Wanguan, Taizhou Xinyu, etc. Alcoa and Precision Castparts are industry-leading manufacturers of top-quality investment castings for a broad range of parts, industries and applications. China is a big investment casting production country, but it is not strong country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of investment casting. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. In application, investment casting downstream is wide and recently investment casting has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, aerospace &military, Industrial Gas Turbines and general industrial machinery and others. There is a big price gap in different application field. The United States local high-end manufacturers account for large share of the revenue market though they hold small consumption volume share of United States. Globally, the investment casting market is mainly driven by growing demand for general industrial machinery which accounts for nearly 63.20% of total downstream consumption of investment casting in global. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, investment casting consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the sales of investment casting is estimated to be 2426 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Alcoa

Precision Castparts

CIREX

Zollern

Milwaukee Precision Casting

MetalTek

RLM Industries

Impro

Dongying Giayoung

Dongfeng

Ningbo Wanguan

Taizhou Xinyu

Jiwei

By Types:

Sodium Silicate Process

Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process

By Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace &Military

Industrial Gas Turbines

General Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Investment Casting Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Investment Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Sodium Silicate Process

1.4.3 Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Investment Casting Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Aerospace &Military

1.5.4 Industrial Gas Turbines

1.5.5 General Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Investment Casting Market

1.8.1 Global Investment Casting Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Investment Casting Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Investment Casting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Investment Casting Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Investment Casting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Investment Casting Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

