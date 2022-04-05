PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Market Research Report 2022

The global PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics market was valued at 31.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polypropylene (PP), also known as polypropene, is a thermoplastic polymer used in a wide variety of applications. It is an addition polymer made via chain-growth polymerization from the monomer propylene. Polypropylene can be produced in a variety of structures giving rise to applications including packaging and labeling, textiles, plastic parts and reusable containers of various types, laboratory equipment, automotive components, and medical devices. It is a white, mechanically rugged material, and is resistant to many chemical solvents, bases and acids.The outpouring demand for disposable consumer products is a key driving factor for the global market. Increasing consumer preference towards PP nonwoven fabrics over other nonwoven fabrics owing to its superior quality and advantages in manufacturing hygiene products is the key factor expected to boost the demand over the forecast years. In addition, increasing environmental concerns coupled with stringent regulations from government bodies such as EPA is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. APAC leads the market, followed by Europe. However, Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fasted growing market for the forecasted period in terms of demand.

By Market Verdors:

Avgol Industries

Fibertex

Fiberweb

First Quality

Toray Industries

Mitsui Group

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

By Types:

Spunbonded

Staples

Composite

Meltblown

By Applications:

Hygiene

Medical

Industrial

Furniture

Carpet

Geotextiles

Agriculture

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Spunbonded

1.4.3 Staples

1.4.4 Composite

1.4.5 Meltblown

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hygiene

1.5.3 Medical

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Furniture

1.5.6 Carpet

1.5.7 Geotextiles

1.5.8 Agriculture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Market

1.8.1 Global PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

