Ethyl Polysilicate Market Research Report 2022

The global Ethyl Polysilicate market was valued at 39.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ethyl Polysilicate is a hydrolyzed and oligomerized form of ethyl silicate. It is a mixture of monomers,dimers, trimers and cyclic polysiloxanes. Ethyl Polysilicate is a transparent liquid containing 28%, 32% or 40% silica (SiO2) by mass.There are mainly three distinct categories: Ethyl Polysilicate 28, Ethyl Polysilicate 32 and Ethyl Polysilicate 40. In application, ethyl polysilicate downstream is wide and recently Ethyl Polysilicate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Paint and coating, Silicone rubber, Synthesis of high-purity silica, Vitrified bond, Silica gel material and others. In classification, ethyl polysilicate can be divided into Ethyl Polysilicate 28, Ethyl Polysilicate 32 and Ethyl Polysilicate 40 according to the content of SiO2. In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, ethyl polysilicate production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of ethyl polysilicate is estimated to be 240650 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik

Wacker

COLCOAT

Momentive

Zhejiang?Xinan Chemical

Nangtong Chengua Chemical

Zhangjiagang Longtai

YAJIE Chemical

Zhangjiagang Xinya

Zhejiang Zhengbang Organosilicon

Changzhou Wujin Hengye Chemical

Hopeful-silane

Jinzhou Longhua Petrochemical

By Types:

Ethyl Polysilicate 28

Ethyl Polysilicate 32

Ethyl Polysilicate 40

By Applications:

Silicone Rubber

High-purity Silica

Vitrified Bond

Silica Gel Material

Paint and Coating

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ethyl Polysilicate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ethyl Polysilicate 28

1.4.3 Ethyl Polysilicate 32

1.4.4 Ethyl Polysilicate 40

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Silicone Rubber

1.5.3 High-purity Silica

1.5.4 Vitrified Bond

1.5.5 Silica Gel Material

1.5.6 Paint and Coating

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market

1.8.1 Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ethyl Polysilicate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ethyl Polysilicate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ethyl Polysilicate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ethyl Polysilicate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ethyl Polysilicate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

