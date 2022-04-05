Global Dissolving Pulp Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dissolving Pulp market was valued at 4787.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dissolving pulp is a type of chemical pulp that produced by put into chemical solution below 20 Celsius degrees and containing more than 92% (including 92%) of insoluble level points of alkaline pulp or sulfate wood pulp by weight, or containing more than 88% (including 88%) of insoluble level points of sulfite pulp, and ash content must not exceed 0.15% by weight.The cellulose content of this type of pulp is above 90%, it is high whiteness, highly uniform cellulose polymerization degree, has special properties and uses. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., E.U., Canada and Africa, The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

Manufacturer such as Rayonier has relative higher level of product`s quality. As to E.U., the production countries are very scattered. In Japan, NPI is the first attempt to manufacture dissolving pulp with the use of a kraft pulp continuous digester. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong, Hunan and Fujian province. The key consumption markets locate at underdeveloped countries. China sole take about a half of the global market share. We tend to believe this industry is in mature stage, and the consumption increasing rate will take a mild level.

By Market Verdors:

Sappi

Rayonier

Bracell

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Lenzing

Fortress Paper

Neucel

Aditya Birla

Phoenix Pulp & Paper

Nippon Paper

Sun Paper

Yueyang Paper

Qingshan Paper

Shixian Paper

Nanping Paper

By Types:

Eucalyptus

Pinewood

By Applications:

Viscose

Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Ether

Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

