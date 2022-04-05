Global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market was valued at 2717.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fatty methyl ester sulfonates are the derivatives of oils and fats like vegetable oil, palm oil, and coconut oil. These are eco-friendly anionic surfactants that are synthesized by the sulfonation of saturated fatty acid methyl esters. They exhibit high detergency due to the availability of vegetable oils and are used extensively in detergents in the powdered and liquid form. Their raw materials are obtained from renewable and natural resources, because of which they exhibit low toxic effects and are currently used in personal care products.

They are readily and easily biodegradable and exhibit lower toxicity compared to petroleum-based detergents.Manufacturers extensively use anionic surfactants such as methyl ester sulfonate as an active ingredient in laundry detergents. It is highly preferred over other synthetic detergents because it has lower level of toxicity. In addition, methyl ester sulfonate is obtained from renewable resources. Furthermore, the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market will continue to witness growth in the detergents segment because the presence of small chain carbon atoms in fatty methyl ester sulfonate makes it highly biodegradable.

By Market Verdors:

Chemithon

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Lion

Stepan

Wilmar International

China Factories Group

China Petrochemical

Fenchem

Henan Surface Chemical Industry

Ronas Chemicals

Zanyu Technology

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Applications:

Laundry Detergents

Personal Care

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

