Global Fluoroketone Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fluoroketone market was valued at 359.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fluoroketone, a type of organic compound in which two fully fluorinated alkyl groups are attached to a carbonyl group. Fluoroketone can be used to replace SF6, halon, etc.USA is the largest region market with about 93% market share in 2019. China is follower. The main market players are 3M, Zhejiang NOAH Fluorochemical, Sinochem Lantian, Linhai Limin Chemicals, Beijing Yuji Science & Technology, Changlu etc. 3M is the leader company with about 93% revenue market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Zhejiang NOAH Fluorochemical

Sinochem Lantian

Linhai Limin Chemicals

Beijing Yuji Science & Technology

Changlu

By Types:

Fluoroketone (C5)

Fluoroketone (C6)

By Applications:

Extinguishing Agent

Cleaning Agent

Immersion Cooling

Insulating Gases

Heat Transfer Fluid for Organic Rankine Cycle

Heat Transfer Fluid for Electronics Devices

