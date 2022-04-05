Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) market was valued at 65.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Corrosion processes are responsible for numerous losses mainly in the industrial scope. It is clear that the best way to combat it is prevention. Among the various methods to avoid or prevent destruction or degradation of metal surface, the corrosion inhibitor is one of the best know methods of corrosion protection and one of the most useful on the industry. Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) are a type of corrosion inhibitor that are used to protect ferrous materials and non ferrous metals against corrosion or oxidation where it is impractical to apply surface treatments.The market concentrate is high. The main manufactures include CORTEC, Branopac, Armor Protective Packaging, Oji F-Tex, Daubert VCI, Zerust, RustxUS and so on.

By Market Vendors:

CORTEC

Branopac

Armor Protective Packaging

Oji F-Tex

Daubert VCI

Zerust

RustxUS

Transilwrap (Metpro)

Protective Packaging Corporation

Technology Packaging

Green Packaging

CVCI

KEYSUN

By Types:

VCI Paper

VCI Film

VCI Liquid

VCI Powder

By Applications:

Metallurgy Industry

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Oil, Gas and Process Industries

Electronics Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 VCI Paper

1.4.3 VCI Film

1.4.4 VCI Liquid

1.4.5 VCI Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Metallurgy Industry

1.5.3 Aerospace Industry

1.5.4 Automotive Industry

1.5.5 Oil, Gas and Process Industries

1.5.6 Electronics Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Market

1.8.1 Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Production Sites

