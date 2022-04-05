News

Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Research Report 2022

The global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer market was valued at 944.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Caking is a significant concern in dry fertilizer production, storage, transport and application. Anti-caking agent can prevent agglomeration of fertilizer, inhibit fertilizer moisture and powder, and enhance particle mobility.Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer downstream is wide and recently Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Compound Fertilizer, Urea, Potash Fertilizer and Others. Globally, the Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer market is mainly driven by growing demand for Compound Fertilizer and Urea. Compound Fertilizer and Urea accounts for nearly 84.55% of total downstream consumption of Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer in global. Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer can be mainly divided into Anti-Caking Agent Powder, Anti-Caking Agent Paste and Water Soluble Anti-Caking Agent which Anti-Caking Agent Powder captures about 65.92% of Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer.

By Market Verdors:

  • ArrMaz
  • Clariant
  • Kao Corporation
  • Forbon
  • Emulchem
  • Fertibon
  • Filtra
  • Neelam Aqua & Speciality Chem
  • Russian Mining Chemical Company
  • PPG
  • Tashkent
  • Guangdong Xinlvyuan
  • Chemipol

By Types:

  • Anti-Caking Agent Powder
  • Anti-Caking Agent Paste
  • Water Soluble Anti-Caking Agent

By Applications:

  • Compound Fertilizer
  • Urea
  • Potash Fertilizer

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Anti-Caking Agent Powder

1.4.3 Anti-Caking Agent Paste

1.4.4 Water Soluble Anti-Caking Agent

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Compound Fertilizer

1.5.3 Urea

1.5.4 Potash Fertilizer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market

1.8.1 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

