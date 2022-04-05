Multilayer Printed-wiring Board Market Research Report 2022

The global Multilayer Printed-wiring Board market was valued at 2255.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.82% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Multilayer PCB is made up of three or more conductive layers(copper foil layer), these layers are pressed together and form multilayer PCB. Copper foil layer is bonded together by PP(prepreg), Multilayer PCB is one of the most complex types in printed circuit board.Most PCB manufacturers are finding the demand for multilayer boards increasing by leaps and bounds. This growing demand is fed by the need for smaller, lighter boards for use in electrical devices, military equipment, healthcare miniaturization, and an expanding market for smart devices incorporated in home automation systems. Smartphones and computers are perfect applications for multilayer PCBs with their need for compactness and light weight, yet sophisticated functionality. Within the PCB market, the communication industry is expected to remain the largest market. Continuous innovations in smartphones and increasing demand from emerging economies are expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Nippon Mektron

ZD Tech

TTM Technologies

Unimicron

Sumitomo Denko

Compeq

Tripod

Samsung E-M

Young Poong Group

HannStar

Ibiden

Nanya PCB

KBC PCB Group

Daeduck Group

AT&S

Fujikura

Meiko

Multek

Kinsus

Chin Poon

T.P.T.

Shinko Denski

Wus Group

Simmtech

Mflex

CMK

LG Innotek

Gold Circuit

Shennan Circuit

Ellington

By Types:

Layer 4-6

Layer 8-10

Layer 10+

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Computer Related Industry

Automotive Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Multilayer Printed-wiring Board Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Multilayer Printed-wiring Board Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Layer 4-6

1.4.3 Layer 8-10

1.4.4 Layer 10+

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Multilayer Printed-wiring Board Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Communications

1.5.4 Computer Related Industry

1.5.5 Automotive Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Multilayer Printed-wiring Board Market

1.8.1 Global Multilayer Printed-wiring Board Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Multilayer Printed-wiring Board Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Multilayer Printed-wiring Board Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Multilayer Printed-wiring Board Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Multilayer Printed-wiring Board Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

