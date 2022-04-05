Polyurethane Adhesives Market Research Report 2022

The global Polyurethane Adhesives market was valued at 1925.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Adhesives are substances applied on one or both the surfaces to bind them together. They have replaced rivets, welded parts, and other mechanical parts in various equipment. Polyurethane adhesives reduce the overall costs of the entire manufacturing process. They exhibit superior product performance, are reliable, and increase the lifespan of the product. They are increasingly used in the automotive and transportation, furniture and woodwork, building and construction, electrical and electronics, footwear, and packaging industries. Polyurethane adhesives reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the PU adhesives market, in terms of value and volume, between 2018 and 2023. In recent years, enormous increase in the building & construction activities has been witnessed in the region. The demand for automotive have also increased in the region over the past few years. These factors increase the demand for technologically advanced services, thus driving the need for PU adhesives in the region.

By Market Verdors:

Ashland

BASF

Henkel

The Dow Chemical Company

3M

Arkema Group

Covestro

HB FULLER COMPANY

Huntsman Corporation

Illinois Tool Works

Sika

By Types:

Solvent-borne

Reactive

Dispersion

Hot-melt

By Applications:

Building & construction

Automotive & transportation

Packaging

Footwear

Electrical & electronics

Furniture & woodwork

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Solvent-borne

1.4.3 Reactive

1.4.4 Dispersion

1.4.5 Hot-melt

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Building & construction

1.5.3 Automotive & transportation

1.5.4 Packaging

1.5.5 Footwear

1.5.6 Electrical & electronics

1.5.7 Furniture & woodwork

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market

1.8.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyurethane Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

