Ceiling Tiles Market Research Report 2022

The global Ceiling Tiles market was valued at 6570.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.49% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ceiling tiles are ancillary tiles and are made of various types of materials, including mineral wool, perlite, natural starch, gypsum, recycled paper, recycled tile, metal, and clay. Mineral tiles are produced from a varied number of raw materials, whereas wet tiles are produced from mineral wool, fiber, and recycled paper. Gypsum tiles are produced from soft minerals. These tiles have both functional and economic benefits; ceiling tiles aid in providing acoustics solutions, maintain the quality of air, ensure the reflection of natural light, and offer high aesthetic value.The acoustic segment is expected to lead the ceiling tiles market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the acoustic segment can be attributed to the ability of ceiling tiles to control and minimize sound transmission. Acoustic ceiling tiles are ideal for use in commercial buildings, such as concert halls, recording studios, and seminar rooms.

By Market Verdors:

AWI

Knauf

Rockfon

Saint-Gobain

SAS International

USG

Chicago Metallic

Foshan Ron Building Material Trading

Grenzebach BSH

Guangzhou Tital Commerce

Haining Chaodi Plastic

Shandong Huamei Building Materials

New Ceiling Tiles

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk

Techno Ceiling Products

By Types:

Vinyl Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

PVC Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

By Applications:

Residential

Non-Residential

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ceiling Tiles Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ceiling Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Vinyl Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

1.4.3 PVC Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ceiling Tiles Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ceiling Tiles Market

1.8.1 Global Ceiling Tiles Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ceiling Tiles Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ceiling Tiles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ceiling Tiles Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ceiling Tiles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ceiling Tiles Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ceiling Tiles Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Ceiling Tiles Sales Volume

