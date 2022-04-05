Global Infrared Sensor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Infrared Sensor market was valued at 893.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An infrared sensor is an electronic instrument which is used to sense certain characteristics of its surroundings by either emitting and/or detecting infrared radiation. Infrared sensors are also capable of measuring the heat being emitted by an object and detecting motion.Infrared waves are not visible to the human eye. In the electromagnetic spectrum, infrared radiation can be found between the visible and microwave regions. The infrared waves typically have wavelengths between 0.75 and 1000m. The wavelength region which ranges from 0.75 to 3m is known as the near infrared regions. The region between 3 and 6m is known as the mid-infrared and infrared radiation which has a wavelength greater higher than 6m is known as far infrared.

By Market Verdors:

Axis communications

Bosch security systems

Current corporation

Dali Technology

DRS Technologies

E.D. Bullard

FLIR systems

Fluke corporation

General dynamics

Infrared integrated sys

By Types:

Thermopile Infrared Sensor

Pyroelectric Infrared Sensor

By Applications:

Medical Devices

IoT Smart Home

Industrial Use

Key Indicators Analysed

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Infrared Sensor Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Infrared Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Thermopile Infrared Sensor

1.4.3 Pyroelectric Infrared Sensor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Infrared Sensor Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Medical Devices

1.5.3 IoT Smart Home

1.5.4 Industrial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Infrared Sensor Market

1.8.1 Global Infrared Sensor Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Infrared Sensor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Infrared Sensor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Infrared Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Infrared Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Infrared Sensor Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Infrared Sensor Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Infrared Sensor Sales Volume

