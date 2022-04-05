Global Nerve Repair and Re-generation Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nerve Repair and Re-generation market was valued at 174.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 26.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nerve damages can be caused by either blunt trauma, such as an impact from a fall or from traction injuries from motor vehicle accidents, or sharp trauma, such as direct cuts from a knife. Injury to a nerve can stop signals to and from the brain. Surgical nerve repair involves the exploration of the injured nerve and the removal of injured tissue from the nerve endings. Nerve repair and regeneration product are used through surgical interventions to restore normal function in nerves.The major players in the global nerve repair and regeneration market are Stryker, Axogen, Integra, Polyganics and etc. and the top three players accounts about 94% of the total revenue in 2016.the global nerve repair and regeneration market can be segmented into USA, Europe and Rest of the World. Due to a large patient population and increase in the incidence of nerve injuries, North America is deemed to be the key contributor towards the growth of the market.

By Market Vendors:

Stryker

Axogen

Integra

Polyganics

By Types:

Nerve Conduit

Nerve Wrap

By Applications:

Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy

Nerve Graft

