Global Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors market was valued at 53.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Transesophageal ultrasound transducers are used as an alternate way to perform a heart scan. A narrow probe with a specialized tip is inserted into the patient`s esophagus and provides life-saving imagery and Doppler evaluation of the heart and the arteries around it. Doctors often use this option, known as an echocardiogram, when they want a more detailed image the sound waves can produce than the images obtained using a standard EKG. Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe can be reused after Disinfection.The art of disinfecting transesophagael (TEE) ultrasound probes is very different and challenging when compared to other endocavity probes, i.e. a colonoscope or gastroscope.

The industry, for years, has categorized TEE probes as an endoscope. The similarities of TEE probes to endoscopes are minor. Take the colonoscope and gastroscope, they are similar in length to the TEE probe but that is the only similarity. To properly reprocess a TEE ultrasound probe the technician should be aware of the delicate nature of the various components. A critical difference between the colonoscope and gastroscope is that the TEE probe can`t be completely submerged into the rinse and high-level disinfectant bathes. The TEE ultrasound probe is not water tight and the complete submersion of the probe could cause serious damage and result in the probes inoperability. A thorough understanding of the TEE ultrasound probe, of how it can and should be reprocessed, is critical. This knowledge will lead to minimized TEE ultrasound probe damage, improved patient outcome and allow for proper reprocessing that will minimize HAIs.

By Market Verdors:

CIVCO Medical Solutions

CS Medical

Medivators (Cantel Medical)

Germitec

Soluscope

By Types:

Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfection (LLDs/ILDs)

High-Level Disinfection (HLD)

By Applications:

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

