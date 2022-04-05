Gel Coats and Pigments Market Research Report 2022

The global Gel Coats and Pigments market was valued at 724.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.48% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The global gel coats and pigment market had developed for many years; currently North America and Europe are dominating the market, the key gel coats manufacturers are mainly located in United States and Europe, like HK Research Corporation, Polynt-Reichhold and AOC from United States, INEOS Composites (acquired Ashland), BUFA GmbH, Scott Bader and Mader from Europe. The global giants have lots of manufacturing factories distributed in global market, like INEOS Composites manufactures gelcoat in US, China, and Brazil, BUFA GmbH has factories in Germany and China, Polynt-Reichhold manufactures gelcoat in US, China, Brazil Korea, Spain, Poland, UK, and France; Scott Bader manufactures gelcoat in UK, France, India, and Brazil, Allnex has manufacturing bases in Australia and Vietnam, while Mader produces gelcoat in France, Switzerland, and India. China is an important market, and there are dozens of producers located in China, like Aromax Technolog, Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals, Tianma Group, Changzhou Heyu Chemical and Changzhou Huake Polymers Co., Ltd. etc.

By Market Verdors:

INEOS Composites

BuFA Group

HK Research Corporation

Polynt-Reichhold

Scott Bader

AOC

Allnex

Interplastic

Mader

Tomatec

Aromax Technolog

Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals

Tianma Group

Changzhou Heyu Chemical

Changzhou Huake Polymers Co., Ltd.

Poliya Composites Resins and Polymers

Turkuaz Polyester

Sika Advanced Resins

Aekyung Chemical

Sicomin

By Types:

Polyester Type

Epoxy Type

Vinyl Ester Type

By Applications:

Marine

Fiberglass Pools

Transportation & Vehicle

Construction

Wind Energy

Sanitary Ware

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gel Coats and Pigments Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gel Coats and Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polyester Type

1.4.3 Epoxy Type

1.4.4 Vinyl Ester Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gel Coats and Pigments Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Marine

1.5.3 Fiberglass Pools

1.5.4 Transportation & Vehicle

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Wind Energy

1.5.7 Sanitary Ware

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Gel Coats and Pigments Market

1.8.1 Global Gel Coats and Pigments Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gel Coats and Pigments Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gel Coats and Pigments Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gel Coats and Pigments Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Gel Coats and Pigments Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Gel Coats and Pigments Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

