Global Intraoral X-ray Imaging Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Intraoral X-ray Imaging market was valued at 948.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Intraoral X-rays are the most common type of dental X-ray taken. These X-rays provide a lot of detail and allow your dentist to find cavities, check the health of the tooth root and bone surrounding the tooth, check the status of developing teeth, and monitor the general health of your teeth and jawbone.Market competition is intense. Envista Holdings, Dentsply Sirona, Vatech, Planmeca, Carestream Dental, Morita, etc. are the leaders of the industry. Top 3 accounted for 41.67% market share in 2019, while top 5 accounted for 56.75%.

By Market Vendors:

Envista Holdings

Dentsply Sirona

Vatech

Planmeca

Carestream Dental

Morita

Yoshida

Air Techniques

Midmark

Asahi Roentgen

Runyes

Qingdao Zhonglian Hainuo

Acteon

By Types:

Bitewing X-rays

Periapical X-rays

Occlusal X-rays

By Applications:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

