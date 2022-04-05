Global Engineering Adhesives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Engineering Adhesives market was valued at 1522.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The adhesive is any substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation. In our report, we discussed the adhesive used in the engineer industry, including Solar, Automotive, Wind Turbines, Metallurgy, Electric Power, Machine Tool and etc.In general, the engineering adhesives business is highly competitive. However, the major market share is occupied by a few players like Henkel, H.B. Fuller and Arkema. Prices and margins vary, depending on the specific adhesive, market segment, and regional market, with the gross margins for engineering adhesive products commonly range from 20% to 30%. Engineering adhesives are selected and priced based on their performance characteristics. Product performance and level of service are seldom identical among different producers so pricing is typically differentiated by the needs of the customer. Generally the average price of engineering adhesive ranges from 3600-3800 USD/MT. Regionally, USA, EU-27 and China are the main production base and consumption market of engineering adhesive. At present, the top ten companies` capacity account for about 65.91% of global market share in engineering adhesive. The capacity percentage of Henkel is about 30%. In China, the engineering adhesive industry developed in about 1980s. At present, it contributes over 15% of global total production. For application, automotive and electric/home appliances have kept to be the dominant segment of engineering adhesives downstream industry. The downstream market would remain to be stable in the following years. The import and export business of adhesive for engineering is frequent compared with adhesive in commodity sector, but still doesn`t take a major share of global production. The main reason may be concluded as the dispersibility of adhesive plant of manufacturers. Also some companies choose to set up plants in China, in consideration of the huge demand in China market. Engineering adhesive manufacturers have sales support and R&D staff that work closely with customers to modify existing products or develop new products. In many cases, the responsiveness of the R&D and technical customer service of the supplier are decisive factors in choosing adhesives. However, some major adhesives producers, such as H.B. Fuller, have reduced product differentiation and customization and are instead concentrating more on unique, but higher-margin, products with greater market potential. The global production and capacity of engineering adhesive is stable during the past years, and would be fluctuated in a small range in the following five years, since the engineering adhesive market is rather mature in its major consumption area. Most of the products are sold by distributors instead of manufacturers, and many distributors are managing or delegating many brands from different manufacturers to satisfy the diversified needs of customers from different area. Engineering adhesive industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it`s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders` prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to the downstream fields, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth and the downstream application increasing, the need of engineering adhesive might increase in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Henkle

H.B. Fuller

Arkema

3M

Hexion

DowDuPont

ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS

ITW

Sika

UNISEAL

Huntsman

Anabond

Lamosa

Permabond

EFTEC

Loxeal

RTC Chemical

FCC

Fasto

Wisdom Adhesives

Dymax

ThreeBond

Parson Adhesives

Duratek

Beijing Comens

Huitian

By Types:

Application Method

Phase

Chemical Composition

Products

By Applications:

Buliding

Electronic Applicance

New Energy Equipment

Equipment

Medical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

