Global Medical Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Medical Coatings market was valued at 353 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Medical coatings range from lubrications to anti-microbial liquids to water repellent polymers, and each variety of coating is used on a multitude of devices for many different applications. Medical device coatings can provide excellent properties, such as high lubricating, low friction, superior durability, thus can expand the using range, extend the usable life, and improve the effectiveness of medical devices. It can also ease the patients` pain and reduce treatment risks.The major manufacturers in this industry are DSM Biomedical, Surmodics and Specialty Coating Systems (SCS), which accounted for 27.94%, 14.29% and 9.45% of the revenue respectively in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

DSM Biomedical

Surmodics

Specialty Coating Systems (SCS)

Biocoat

Coatings2Go

Thermal Spray Technologies

Hydromer

Harland Medical Systems

AST Products

Precision Coating

Surface Solutions Group

ISurTec

Whitford

AdvanSource Biomaterials

Jiangsu Biosurf Biotech

jMedtech

By Types:

Hydrophilic Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings

Antithrombotic Coatings

Drug Delivery Coatings

By Applications:

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic Implants

Surgical Instruments

Urology and Gastroenterology

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medical Coatings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Hydrophilic Coatings

1.4.3 Antimicrobial Coatings

1.4.4 Antithrombotic Coatings

1.4.5 Drug Delivery Coatings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Coatings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cardiovascular

1.5.3 Orthopedic Implants

1.5.4 Surgical Instruments

1.5.5 Urology and Gastroenterology

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Medical Coatings Market

1.8.1 Global Medical Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Medical Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Medical Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Medical Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Medical Coatings Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Medical Coatings S

