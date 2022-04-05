Acid Grade Fluospar Market Research Report 2022

The global Acid Grade Fluospar market was valued at 1598.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.07% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Acid Grade Fluorite or fluorspar (CaF2), is a fine grained material composed of 51.1% calcium and 48.9% fluorine. Fluorspar is generally 97%-99.9% calcium fluoride depending on the deposits, mining techniques and processing techniques.In the global acid grade fluorite market, 20 countries have the capacity to produce large quantities of fluorite. However, most of the world`s Fluorite production is concentrated in China, which accounted for 60% of the global production in 2018. Mexico is a global market leader with a global market share of 20% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Mexichem (Orbia)

Minersa

Mongolrostsvetmet

China Kings Resources

Centralfluor Industries (CFIC)

Jiangxi Shi Lei Group

Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride Chemical

Chinastar Fluorine

Sinochem Lantian

Masan Resources

Sinosteel Corporation

Luoyang Fengrui Fluorine

Chifeng Sky-Horse Fluorspar Mining

British Fluorspar

Inner Mongolia Huasheng

By Types:

CaF2 ?97%

CaF2 ?98%

By Applications:

Hydrofluoric Acid

Aluminum Fluoride

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Acid Grade Fluospar Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Acid Grade Fluospar Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 CaF2 ?97%

1.4.3 CaF2 ?98%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acid Grade Fluospar Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hydrofluoric Acid

1.5.3 Aluminum Fluoride

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Acid Grade Fluospar Market

1.8.1 Global Acid Grade Fluospar Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acid Grade Fluospar Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Acid Grade Fluospar Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Acid Grade Fluospar Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Acid Grade Fluospar Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Acid Grade Fluospar Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Acid Grade Fluospar Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Acid Grade Fluospar Sales Volume

