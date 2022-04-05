Global Coated Steel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Coated Steel market was valued at 2079.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The coated steel industry finds its application majorly in building & construction, appliances, automotive, and other industries, which includes AHU, generator canopy, signage, solar heaters, lighting fixtures, furniture, metal doors & frames, and decking profilers. The growth of building & construction application is driven by increasing urbanization in Asia-Pacific and RoW, which resulted into increased demand for residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure. Low interest rates on housing loans are also responsible for increase in the demand for new houses, eventually driving the market.Currently, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest market of coated steel and is estimated to witness the highest CAGR. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to lead the Asia-Pacific coated steel market, with China accounting for the largest share in the regional demand for coated steel. Currently, the market size, in terms of volume, for coated steel is comparatively low in Mexico. However, Mexico is expected to grow at the highest rate in the North America region.

By Market Verdors:

Arcelormittal S.A.

SSAB AB

Salzgitter AG

OJSC Novolipetsk Steel

Voestalpine AG

OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

Thyssenkrupp AG

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

United States Steel

Essar Steel Ltd.

Tata Steel Limited

Lysvenskii Metallurgicheskii Zavod ZAO

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

By Types:

Polyester

Fluoropolymer

Siliconized Polyester

Plastisol

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Appliances

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Coated Steel Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Coated Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polyester

1.4.3 Fluoropolymer

1.4.4 Siliconized Polyester

1.4.5 Plastisol

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Coated Steel Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Building & Construction

1.5.3 Appliances

1.5.4 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Coated Steel Market

1.8.1 Global Coated Steel Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Coated Steel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Coated Steel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Coated Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Coated Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Coated Steel Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Coated Steel Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Coated Steel Sales Volume

