Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Hepatitis B Vaccines market was valued at 998.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Hepatitis B vaccine is a vaccine that prevents hepatitis B.In the last several years, Global market of Hepatitis B vaccine developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of -0.32%. The classification of Hepatitis B vaccine includes Yeast Derived, CHO Derived, and the sales proportion of Yeast Derived in 2019 is about 97%. Hepatitis B vaccine is widely used for Children and Adult. About 84% of Hepatitis B vaccine is used for Children. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2019. Following Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of nearly 30%. Market competition is intense. GSK, NCPC, Merck, Bio Kangtai, Dynavax, Hissen, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.
By Market Verdors:
- GSK
- NCPC
- Merck
- Bio Kangtai
- Dynavax
- Hissen
- KM Biologics
- LG Life Sciences
- Serum Institute
By Types:
- Yeast Derived
- CHO Derived
By Applications:
- Children
- Adult
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hepatitis B Vaccines Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Yeast Derived
1.4.3 CHO Derived
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Children
1.5.3 Adult
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Market
1.8.1 Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Hepatitis B Vaccines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America Hepatitis B Vaccines Sales Volume
