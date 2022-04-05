Benzyl Azide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Benzyl Azide Market
Benzyl azide is an aromatic azide generally used in copper(I)-catalyzed azide-alkyne cycloaddition reactions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Benzyl Azide in global, including the following market information:
- Global Benzyl Azide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Benzyl Azide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
- Global top five Benzyl Azide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Benzyl Azide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Min Purity Less Than 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Benzyl Azide include Merck, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biosynth Carbosynth, Oakwood Products, BeanTown Chemical, FUJIFILM Wako Chemical Corporation, Toronto Research Chemicals and Matrix Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Benzyl Azide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Benzyl Azide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Benzyl Azide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Min Purity Less Than 95%
- Min Purity 95%-97%
- Min Purity More Than 97%
Global Benzyl Azide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Benzyl Azide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Research
- Medical
Global Benzyl Azide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Benzyl Azide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Benzyl Azide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Benzyl Azide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Benzyl Azide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
- Key companies Benzyl Azide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Merck
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Biosynth Carbosynth
- Oakwood Products
- BeanTown Chemical
- FUJIFILM Wako Chemical Corporation
- Toronto Research Chemicals
- Matrix Scientific
- Synthonix
- Aladdin
- J&K Scientific
- Sinopaharrm Chemical Reagent
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Benzyl Azide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Benzyl Azide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Benzyl Azide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Benzyl Azide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Benzyl Azide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Benzyl Azide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Benzyl Azide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Benzyl Azide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Benzyl Azide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Benzyl Azide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Benzyl Azide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Benzyl Azide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Benzyl Azide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzyl Azide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Benzyl Azide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzyl Azide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Benzyl Azide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Min Purity Less Than 95%
