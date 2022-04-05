Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Research Report 2022

The global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings market was valued at 3037.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.49% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nowadays, plastic parts make up almost 20% of a car when measured by weight – and this percentage is increasing all the time. In particular, the efforts being made to reduce the weight of cars, and the potential fuel savings that can be achieved as a result, make using plastic parts an extremely attractive proposition. Greater design freedom and less complex assembly processes are also contributing factors. It is usually necessary to coat these parts both internally and externally. The coating helps to significantly increase the quality of the vehicle as a whole in terms of its visual impact, while also fulfilling haptic requirements.The top players cover AkzoNobel, BASF, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, KCC Paint, Mankiewicz, Beckers, Asian Paints, Fujikura Kasei, Donglai, Kinlita, Xiangjiang Paint, etc. Share of the top 3 players in global market was about 26% in 2019, while the share of top 5 players was nearly 39%. AkzoNobel is the leading supplier of Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings, accounting for about 8% of the global market. APAC accounted for the largest market with about 51% of the global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings market in 2019. With over 22% share of in the Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings market, Europe is the second largest market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-automotive-plastic-parts-coatings-2022-267

By Market Verdors:

AkzoNobel

BASF

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

KCC Paint

Mankiewicz

Beckers

Asian Paints

Fujikura Kasei

Donglai

Kinlita

Xiangjiang Paint

By Types:

Primer

Base Coat

Clearcoat

By Applications:

Interior

Exterior

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-automotive-plastic-parts-coatings-2022-267

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Primer

1.4.3 Base Coat

1.4.4 Clearcoat

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Interior

1.5.3 Exterior

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Outlook 2022