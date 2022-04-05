Antifouling Coating Market Research Report 2022

The global Antifouling Coating market was valued at 1785.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Antifouling coatings are specialized paints applied to the ship`s hull to slow the marine growth on the underwater area which can affect the vessels performance and durability. In addition to preventing marine growth, the hull coating can also act as a barrier against hull corrosion that will degrade and weaken the metal. It also improves the flow of water passing the hull of a fishing vessel or high-performance racing yacht.Asia-Pacific was the largest market, accounting for over 85% of the global volume in 2014. Shipbuilding activities are robust in South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Philippines. This is expected to result in the dominance of Asia-Pacific within the shipbuilding sector, thereby driving demand for antifouling paints in the region. Moreover, increasing expenditure for the exploration and production of crude oil & natural gas in China, India and Thailand are expected to further fuel demand for these paints in drilling rigs & production platforms.

By Market Verdors:

AkzoNobel

Hempel

PPG Industries

Chugoku Marine Paints

Jotun

Sherwin-Williams

Pettit Paint

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings

Kansai Paint Marine

PT. Pacific Dwiyasa Putra (Admiral Coatings)

By Types:

Self-Polishing Antifouling Coatings

Copper-Free Antifouling Coatings

Nano Antifouling Coatings

By Applications:

Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

Fishing Boats

Yachts & Other Boats

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Antifouling Coating Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Antifouling Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Self-Polishing Antifouling Coatings

1.4.3 Copper-Free Antifouling Coatings

1.4.4 Nano Antifouling Coatings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Antifouling Coating Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Shipping Vessels

1.5.3 Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

1.5.4 Fishing Boats

1.5.5 Yachts & Other Boats

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Antifouling Coating Market

1.8.1 Global Antifouling Coating Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Antifouling Coating Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Antifouling Coating Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Antifouling Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Antifouling Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Antifouling Coating Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

