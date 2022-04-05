Global Ablation Technologies Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ablation Technologies market was valued at 3424.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ablation Technologies is the treatment that destroys tumors or unwanted material without affecting other body tissues or organs. Because of poor health or reduced organ function, these techniques are widely used to treat cancer, cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. In the treatment of chronic diseases, medical ablation plays the prime role in the removal or complete destruction of abnormal tissue. Medical ablation can be done without surgery by insertion of the probe or a needle through the skin into the tumor. Ablation refers to a minimally invasive surgical procedure for the destruction or removal of abnormal tissues that can cause life-threatening conditions such as cancer, atrial fibrillation, and others. The most common types of cancers treated by medical ablation are kidney (renal) cancer, liver cancer, and lung cancer.The ablation technologies market, by type is segmented into Radiofrequency, Laser/Light, Cryoablation, Microwave, Hydrothermal and others ablation technology. In 2017, Radiofrequency is the largest market share with 54.7%, The microwave ablation technology segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018 to 2023. The market by application Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Ophthalmology, Pain Management, Gynecology, Orthopedic Treatment, and others. The cancer segment is expected to command a major share of the ablation technologies market in 2017 with the market share 45.4%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.7% in 2017. Following North America; Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.3% in 2017. Ablation Technologies market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate especially in the developing Asian countries like China & India. Market competition is intense. Medtronic, AtriCure, Dornier MedTech, Boston Scientific, AngioDynamics, etc. are the leaders of the industry. And there will be more demand in this industry and more companies enter into this industry. As per statistics from the World Health Organization, almost 17 million deaths each year are associated with cardiovascular diseases, of which atrial defibrillation is a major disorder. Moreover, the incidence of atrial fibrillation increases with age, attacking almost 1 out of every 20 people aged 65 and above. Further, according to WHO statistics, in 2012, above 14 million people across the world were reported to have developed new types of cancer, about 32 million people were reported to be living with different type of cancers and more than 8 million deaths were associated with cancer across the globe. As such, the consistent rise in the patient pool of cancer and cardiovascular diseases will lead to significant demand for ablation devices in the forthcoming years. The global Ablation Technologies market was 2790 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 5720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2019 and 2025.

By Market Verdors:

Medtronic

AtriCure

Dornier MedTech

Boston Scientific

AngioDynamics

Lumenis

Abbott

Smith & Nephew

Olympus

Johnson & Johnson

EDAP TMS

Hologic

IRIDEX

CONMED

Merit Medical

By Types:

Radiofrequency Ablation

Laser/Light Ablation

Cryoablation Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Hydrothermal Ablation

By Applications:

Cardiovascular Disease

Cancer

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gynecology

Orthopedic Treatment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ablation Technologies Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ablation Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Radiofrequency Ablation

1.4.3 Laser/Light Ablation

1.4.4 Cryoablation Ablation

1.4.5 Microwave Ablation

1.4.6 Hydrothermal Ablation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ablation Technologies Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cardiovascular Disease

1.5.3 Cancer

1.5.4 Ophthalmology

1.5.5 Pain Management

1.5.6 Gynecology

1.5.7 Orthopedic Treatment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ablation Technologies Market

1.8.1 Global Ablation Technologies Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ablation Technologies Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ablation Technologies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ablation Technologies Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ablation Technologies Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global

