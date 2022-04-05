Global Zinc Paste Bandages Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Zinc Paste Bandages market was valued at 1752.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Zinc-paste Bandages are gauze bandage impregnated with zinc oxide paste. zinc-paste bandages are medical products that cool, help to reduce swellings, allow compression, provide moistness to the skin and care the skin in case of irritations. Zinc-paste Bandages are mainly used by orthopedists, phlebologists, dermatologists, physiotherapists, sports practitioners, general practitioners, alternative practitioners, hospitals and end consumers. Basically, the zinc-paste bandages are the medical products that allow compression, and provide moistness to the skin. The demand for the elastic therapeutic zinc-paste bandages is mainly dominated by the usage of the alternative practitioners, hospitals, dermatologists, orthopedists and others. Hence, the elastic therapeutic zinc-paste bandages are thin transparent fabric of silk bandage impregnated with zinc oxide paste. In addition, based on the product type the classification of elastic therapeutic zinc-plastic bandages are done on the basis of parameters of the market which include Zinc Oxide 10%, zinc Oxide 20% and others. Furthermore, the applications of elastic therapeutic zinc-paste bandages are also split in the market on the basis of need by the user of the product includes orthopedic, dermatology, phlebology, sports and others. Therefore, with the wide usage the market will grow in the coming years with the advancement in the technology.

By Market Vendors:

HARTMANN

Smith & Nephew

Medline

BSN

Lohmann & Rauscher

Urgo

KOB

Draco/Ausbttel

Sbetter Medical

North Coast Medical

Holthaus Medical

Changzhou Hualian Health

Changzhou Major Medical

By Types:

Zinc Oxide 10%

Zinc Oxide 20%

By Applications:

Orthopedic

Dermatology

Phlebology

Sports

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Zinc Paste Bandages Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Zinc Paste Bandages Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Zinc Oxide 10%

1.4.3 Zinc Oxide 20%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Zinc Paste Bandages Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Orthopedic

1.5.3 Dermatology

1.5.4 Phlebology

1.5.5 Sports

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Zinc Paste Bandages Market

1.8.1 Global Zinc Paste Bandages Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Zinc Paste Bandages Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Zinc Paste Bandages Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Zinc Paste Bandages Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Zinc Paste Bandages Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Zinc Paste Bandages Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Zinc Paste Bandages Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

