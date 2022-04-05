Plating Power Supplies Market Research Report 2022

The global Plating Power Supplies market was valued at 100.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Typically, dc power supplies provide a well-regulated current or voltage level that is pre-set and then the supply turned on and off as needed. This is the typical function of a power supply in an electronic device such as a computer or battery charger. However, in the electroplating industry, plating engineers refer to power supplies as rectifiers. Not only does the dc output wave need to be regulated, but in certain applications, the output waveform must be precisely controlled as well. In the semiconductor and circuit-board industry, a different type of power supply is used. Engineers in these fields use rectifiers with a pulse periodic reverse (PPR) output to copper-plate their products to obtain increased speed and performance.For the major players of Plating Power Supplies, Sansha Electric maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Kraft Powercon, American Plating Power, Dynapower and VOLTEQ. The Top 5 players accounted for 14.34% of the Global Plating Power Supplies revenue market share in 2019. In this study, the sales market for Plating Power Supplies was divided into five geographic regions. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest consumption market share with 62.38% in 2019. It is followed by Europe. North America, other regions have smaller market. On the basis of product type, the 12V Output Voltage segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment is estimated to account for 56.36% share in 2020 in terms of volume. In the applications, Hardware Surface Treatment segment is estimated to account for the highest market share of 49.74% in terms of volume in 2020.

By Market Verdors:

Sansha Electric

Kraft Powercon

American Plating Power

Dynapower

VOLTEQ

Kexiong Power

taision

Munk

Liyuan

Spang Power Electronics

CRS Industrial Power Equipment

Green Power

Plating Lab

Germarel GmbH

YISHENG

Technic Inc.

By Types:

6V Output Voltage

12V Output Voltage

15V & 24V Output Voltage

By Applications:

Semiconductor & PCB

Precious Metal Plating

Hardware Surface Treatment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plating Power Supplies Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 6V Output Voltage

1.4.3 12V Output Voltage

1.4.4 15V & 24V Output Voltage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Semiconductor & PCB

1.5.3 Precious Metal Plating

1.5.4 Hardware Surface Treatment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Plating Power Supplies Market

1.8.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plating Power Supplies Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Plating Power Supplies Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

