Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Research Report 2022

The global Electricity Transmission and Distribution market was valued at 2974.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electricity Transmission and Distribution systems consist of many devices used in power transmission and distribution. Such devices include switchgears, transformers, Transmission Tower, Power Cables & Wires and so on.The major equipment of electricity transmission and distribution are Transformers,Switchgears, Transmission Tower,Power Cables & Wires. Complete sets of electricity transmission and distribution equipment suppliers still concentrated in ABB, Siemens, Alstom, Schneider Electronics. Other single device suppliers major include TOSHIBA,GE,Hitachi,Fuji Electric,Mitsubishi Electric,China XD Group,SYOSUNG,TBEA. Despite the slowdown of global economic growth in recent years,the electricity infrastructure investment of each country still keep on stable growth.The growth of transformers will be faster than other key equipment.The transformers used in transmission and distribution industry will grow to 35.2billion USD in 2020 .The switchgears used in transmission and distribution industry will grow to 38.4billion USD,the Transmission Tower and Power Cables & Wires market will grow to 29.9 billion USD and 42.1billion USD. According to the electricity infrastructure investment plan of each country, Africa ,India and some emerging markets still have great potential for growth in the future. Due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area. Although electricity transmission and distribution industry have a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend to enter this market.

By Market Verdors:

ABB

SIEMENS

Alstom

Schneider

TOSHIBA

GE

Hitachi

Fuji Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

China XD Group

SYOSUNG

TBEA

By Types:

Transformers

Switchgears

Transmission Tower

Power Cables & Wires

By Applications:

Residential

Indutrial and Agiculture

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electricity Transmission and Distribution Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Transformers

1.4.3 Switchgears

1.4.4 Transmission Tower

1.4.5 Power Cables & Wires

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Indutrial and Agiculture

1.5.4 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market

1.8.1 Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

