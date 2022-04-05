Global Phytases Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Phytases market was valued at 400.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Phytases market, A phytase (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate phosphohydrolase) is any type of phosphatase enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of phytic acid (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate) – an indigestible, organic form of phosphorus that is found in grains and oil seeds – and releases a usable form of inorganic phosphorus.Currently, some companies in the world can produce Phytases product, mainly concentrating in Europe. The main market players are Novozymes, DuPont (Danisco), AB Enzymes, DSM, BASF, etc. The sales volume of Phytases increased from 114235 MT in 2012 to 152622 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.96%.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

DowDuPont

DSM

AB Enzymes

Beijing Smistyle

VTR

Jinan Tiantianxiang (TTX

Huvepharma

Novozymes

Vland Biotech Group

By Types:

Granular Phytases

Powder Phytases

Liquid Phytases

Thermostable Phytases

By Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Feed Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Phytases Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Phytases Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Granular Phytases

1.4.3 Powder Phytases

1.4.4 Liquid Phytases

1.4.5 Thermostable Phytases

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Phytases Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Industry

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.4 Feed Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Phytases Market

1.8.1 Global Phytases Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Phytases Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Phytases Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Phytases Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Phytases Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Phytases Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Phytases Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Phytases Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Phytases Sales Volume Growth Rate

