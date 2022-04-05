Global Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Liquid Biopsy market was valued at 694.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for noninvasive procedures, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.The non-cancer application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Biocept

Qiagen

Roche Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Myriad Genetics

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Trovagene

Guardant Health

Mdxhealth

Genomic Health

Raindance Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

By Types:

Test Suite

Equipment

Service

By Applications:

Food Laboratory

The Hospital

Research Center

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Liquid Biopsy Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Test Suite

1.4.3 Equipment

1.4.4 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Laboratory

1.5.3 The Hospital

1.5.4 Research Center

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Liquid Biopsy Market

1.8.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Liquid Biopsy Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Liquid Biopsy Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Sales Volume Growth

