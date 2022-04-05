Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Testosterone Replacement Therapy market was valued at 186.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is a class of hormone replacement therapy in which androgens, often testosterone, are replaced. Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is an FDA-approved medical treatment for men of any age who have low testosterone, a hormone necessary for male sexual development.Testosterone deficiency, also referred to as hypogonadism, is a common problem among men aged between 40 and 79 years, with some studies stating that nearly 30% of all men worldwide are affected by hypogonadism. As the incidence of testosterone deficiency increases, it is expected that the demand for TRT will also show a simultaneous increase. The global average price of testosterone replacement therapy is in the decreasing trend, from 45.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 34.9 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of testosterone replacement therapy includes gels, injections, patches and other types, and the proportion of gels in 2016 is about 72%. Testosterone replacement therapy is widely sold in hospitals, clinics and other field. The most proportion of testosterone replacement therapy is sold in clinics, and the consumption proportion is about 43%. North America region is the largest supplier of testosterone replacement therapy, with a production market share nearly 86% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Testosterone Replacement Therapy, enjoying production market share nearly 9.9% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 83% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 12%. Market competition is intense. AbbVie, Endo International, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Actavis (Allergan) Bayer, etc. are the leaders of the industry. The top five players together held about 80% of the market in the same year and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

AbbVie

Endo International

Eli lilly

Pfizer

Actavis (Allergan)

Bayer

Novartis

Teva

Mylan

Upsher-Smith

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Kyowa Kirin

Acerus Pharmaceuticals

By Types:

Gels

Injections

Patches

By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Testosterone Replacement Therapy Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Gels

1.4.3 Injections

1.4.4 Patches

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market

1.8.1 Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Testosterone Replacement Therapy Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Testosterone Replaceme

