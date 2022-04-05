Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Angioplasty Balloons market was valued at 1837.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.93% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Angioplasty balloon is a minimally invasive, endovascular procedure to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins, typically to treat arterial atherosclerosis.The growth of the market is attributed to favorable government policies, approval & commercialization of several angioplasty balloons, and increasing coronary & peripheral interventions. Angioplasty is a minimally invasive procedure, hence patients and surgeons prefer this procedure over high cost stent placements.

By Market Vendors:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

C. R. Bard

Medtronic

Aachen Resonance

Acrostak

AMG International

Angioslide

Arthesys

Asahi Intecc

Atrium Medical

BrosMed

Cook Medical

Gadelius Medical

Lepu Medical

By Types:

Normal Balloon Catheter

DEB Catheter

Cutting Balloon Catheter

Scoring Balloon Catheter

By Applications:

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Hospitals

Catheterization Laboratories (Cath Lab)

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Angioplasty Balloons Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Normal Balloon Catheter

1.4.3 DEB Catheter

1.4.4 Cutting Balloon Catheter

1.4.5 Scoring Balloon Catheter

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Catheterization Laboratories (Cath Lab)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

1.8.1 Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Angioplasty Balloons Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Angioplasty Balloons Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Angioplasty Balloons Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Angioplasty Balloons Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Angioplasty Balloons Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

