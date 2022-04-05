Global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation market was valued at 5792.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation is the ability to separate cells according to their properties. The tissue material is dispersed into a cell suspension to obtain the target cells. Cell separation technologies refer to isolation of target cells from a mixture of various cells.The classification of Cell Isolation/Cell Separation includes Reagent, Instrument and others, and the proportion of Reagent in 2016 is about 54.99%. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation is widely used in Bio-Research Center, Hospital, and other field. The most proportion of Bio-Research Center is 67.78% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61.5% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. BD Bioscience, Beckman Coulter, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Vendors:

BD Bioscience

Beckman Coulter

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck Millipore

Miltenyi Biotec

Terumo BCT

Stemcell Technologies

By Types:

Reagent

Instrument

By Applications:

Bio-Research Center

Hospital

