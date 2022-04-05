Piezo Buzzer Components Market Research Report 2022

The global Piezo Buzzer Components market was valued at 30.34 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Piezo Buzzer Components market. Piezo Buzzer is unified piezoelectric sounder which has piezoelectric diaphragm of 3 terminals connected to self-drive circuit, and it easily generates sound with only a DC power supply (DC3.0-20V). Using suitably designed resonant system, this type can be used where large sound volumes are needed.China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Piezo Buzzer Components market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Piezo Buzzer Components in 2017. In the industry, Murata profits most in 2017 and recent years, while TDK and Kingstate Electronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 37.77%, 6.21% and 5.64% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Piezo Buzzer Components, including Active Piezo Buzzer and Passive Piezo Buzzer. And Active Piezo Buzzer is the main type for Piezo Buzzer Components, and the Active Piezo Buzzer reached a sales volume of approximately 538.58 M Unit in 2017, with 52.23% of global sales volume.

By Market Verdors:

Murata

TDK

Kingstate Electronics

Db Products Limited

Cui Inc.

Sonitron

Huayu Electronics

Hunston Electronics

Ariose

Hitpoint

Kepo Electronics

Soberton

Kingwei Electronic Co., LTD

By Types:

Active Piezo Buzzer

Passive Piezo Buzzer

By Applications:

Automotive Electronics

Home Appliances

Alarm

Toy

Timer

Key Indicators Analysed

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Piezo Buzzer Components Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Active Piezo Buzzer

1.4.3 Passive Piezo Buzzer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive Electronics

1.5.3 Home Appliances

1.5.4 Alarm

1.5.5 Toy

1.5.6 Timer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market

1.8.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Piezo Buzzer Components Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

