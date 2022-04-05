OLED Display Market Research Report 2022

The global OLED Display market was valued at 264.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 23.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) is a brighter, higher contrast display that has faster response times, wider viewing angles and consumes less power than conventional VFD, LED or Liquid Crystal Displays. OLED displays are self-illuminating due to their organic material and require no backlight for maximum visibility in all environments.OLED Displays are made up of a layer of organic material placed between two conductors. These two conductors (an anode and a cathode) are then between a glass top plate (seal) and a glass bottom plate (substrate). When an electric current is applied to the two conductors, the organic material produces a bright, electro-luminescent light. When energy passes from the negatively charged layer (cathode) to the other (anode) layer, it stimulates the organic material between the two, which in turns emits lights that is visible through the outermost layer of glass. At present, the OLED Display industry is still in the developing stage, the world`s large production is mainly concentrated in Korea. The technology and market share is monopolized by Samsung and LG. Many manufacturers are in the research level and begin to mass production in 2015, Like EDO, established in 2012 in china, announce the AMOLED Display capacity is 15K/month. And JOLED Inc., joint venture of Japan Display, Sony and Panasonic, which set up to break the monopoly of Samsung and LG, JOLED will mainly target laptops and tablets. OLED Display is a high technology industry, especially the manufacturing material and equipment. With the expansion of downstream application area, the cost will decrease. If it replace the LCD/LED, the market is very huge. Although OLED Display brings a lot of opportunities, the research group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

SMD

LGD

SONY

Futaba Corporation

Sichuan CCO Display Technology

RITEK

Visionox

JOLED

EDO

By Types:

Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode(AMOLED Display)

Passive Matrix OLED(PMOLED)

By Applications:

Smartphone

Smart Watch

Wearable Device

Digital Cameras

TV Sets

MP3 Players

Radio Decks

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by OLED Display Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global OLED Display Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode(AMOLED Display)

1.4.3 Passive Matrix OLED(PMOLED)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global OLED Display Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Smartphone

1.5.3 Smart Watch

1.5.4 Wearable Device

1.5.5 Digital Cameras

1.5.6 TV Sets

1.5.7 MP3 Players

1.5.8 Radio Decks

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global OLED Display Market

1.8.1 Global OLED Display Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global OLED Display Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global OLED Display Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global OLED Display Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers OLED Display Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global OLED Display Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

