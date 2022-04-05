NewsTechnology

Global Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials Market Research Report 2022

Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • Pure Magnesium
  • Magnesium-Based Alloy
  • Magnesium-Based Composite

 

Segment by Application

  • Rechargeable Batteries
  • Cooling Devices
  • Fuel Cells
  • Others

By Company

  • JMC
  • Merck KGaA
  • Ajax Tocco Magnethermic Corporation
  • Baotou Santoku Battery Materials
  • Santoku Corporation
  • American Elements
  • AMG Titanium Alloys & Coatings LLC
  • Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry
  • Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina

Table of content

1 Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials
1.2 Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pure Magnesium
1.2.3 Magnesium-Based Alloy
1.2.4 Magnesium-Based Composite
1.3 Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Rechargeable Batteries
1.3.3 Cooling Devices
1.3.4 Fuel Cells
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Magnesium-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

