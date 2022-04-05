News

Global Bio-based Resin Composites Market Research Report 2022

Bio-based Resin Composites

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • Flax Bio-based Resin Composites
  • Coir Bio-based Resin Composites
  • Hemp Bio-based Resin Composites
  • Kenaf Bio-based Resin Composites
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Construction
  • Consumer Goods
  • Others

By Company

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • BASF SE
  • Huntsman Corp.
  • Novamont SpA
  • Trinseo SA
  • Braskem SA
  • DuPont de Nemours
  • Ligrove
  • UPM
  • Arkema SA
  • Ashland Global Holdings
  • FlexForm Technologies
  • Fiberon LLC
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • Universal Forest Products
  • Green Bay decking
  • Bio composites Group
  • Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina

Table of content

1 Bio-based Resin Composites Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-based Resin Composites
1.2 Bio-based Resin Composites Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based Resin Composites Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flax Bio-based Resin Composites
1.2.3 Coir Bio-based Resin Composites
1.2.4 Hemp Bio-based Resin Composites
1.2.5 Kenaf Bio-based Resin Composites
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Bio-based Resin Composites Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based Resin Composites Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bio-based Resin Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Bio-based Resin Composites Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Bio-based Resin Composites Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Bio-based Resin Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Bio-based Resin Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Bio-based Resin Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028

