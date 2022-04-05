Global Bio-based Resin Composites Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Flax Bio-based Resin Composites

Coir Bio-based Resin Composites

Hemp Bio-based Resin Composites

Kenaf Bio-based Resin Composites

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Consumer Goods

Others

By Company

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Huntsman Corp.

Novamont SpA

Trinseo SA

Braskem SA

DuPont de Nemours

Ligrove

UPM

Arkema SA

Ashland Global Holdings

FlexForm Technologies

Fiberon LLC

Koninklijke DSM NV

Universal Forest Products

Green Bay decking

Bio composites Group

Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Bio-based Resin Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-based Resin Composites

1.2 Bio-based Resin Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Resin Composites Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Flax Bio-based Resin Composites

1.2.3 Coir Bio-based Resin Composites

1.2.4 Hemp Bio-based Resin Composites

1.2.5 Kenaf Bio-based Resin Composites

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Bio-based Resin Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-based Resin Composites Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Bio-based Resin Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Bio-based Resin Composites Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Bio-based Resin Composites Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Bio-based Resin Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Bio-based Resin Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Bio-based Resin Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028

