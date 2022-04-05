Global Lignin Sulfonate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lignin Sulfonate market was valued at 71.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lignin Sulfonate or Lignosulfonate, is water-soluble anionic polyelectrolyte polymers: they are byproducts from the production of wood pulp using sulfite pulping. Lignosulfonate can be used in a variety of commercial, manufacturing, mining, drilling and engineering applications.The Lignin Sulfonate industry is mature and the manufacturer numbers are relatively steady. The industry concentration increased gradually; presently, the key manufacturers are mainly a few countries like USA Canada Norway France Japan Turkey India South Africa and China etc. and China is the largest producer in the world, USA is the second and Turkey is the third. The Lignin Sulfonate price slightly increased in the past years due to the raw materials, and it may fluctuate slightly in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Borregaard LignoTech(NO)

KMT Polymers Ltd(TR)

MWV Specialty Chemicals(US)

Tembec(CA)

Domsjo Fabriker(SE)

Nippon Paper Industries(JP)

Flambeau River Papers(US)

3 S Chemicals(IN)

Dallas Group of America(US)

Pacific Dust Control(US)

Abelin Polymers(IN)

Cardinal Chemicals(CA)

Enaspol(CZ)

Weili Group(CN)

Wuhan East China Chemical(CN)

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical(CN)

Xinyi Feihuang Chemical(CN)

Yuansheng Chemical(CN)

Tianjin Yeats Chemical(CN)

Gaotang Huadong Muzhisu(CN)

Liaocheng Jinhui Chemical(CN)

Jinzhou Sihe(CN)

Huaweiyoubang Chemical(CN)

Environmenta Protection Technology(CN)

Rizhao Fem New Material Technology(CN)

By Types:

Sodium Lignosulfonate

Calcium Lignosulfonate

Magnesium Lignosulfonate

By Applications:

Dispersant

Binder and Adhesive

Animal Feed Molasses Additive

