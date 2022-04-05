News

Global Desalination Pumps Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Desalination Pumps Market

The global Desalination Pumps market was valued at 980.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Desalination is a process that extracts mineral components from saline water. Desalination pump is used for the process. Pumps are vital for the optimum operation of water desalination plants. Well-designed and properly operating desalination plants require precise pumps.The leading manufactures mainly are Sulzer, Grundfos, Torishima, General Electric and Flowserve. Sulzer is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 12% in 2016. The next is Grundfos and Torishima.

By Market Verdors:

  • Sulzer
  • Grundfos
  • Torishima
  • General Electric
  • Flowserve
  • Spxflow
  • KSB
  • WILO
  • Finder Pompe
  • Dchting Pumpen
  • SPP Pumps
  • FEDCO
  • Cat Pumps

By Types:

  • Centrifugal Pumps
  • Positive Displacement Pumps

By Applications:

  • Reverse Osmosis (RO)
  • Multi-Stage Filtration (MSF)
  • Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

