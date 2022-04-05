Global Stretch Socks Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Stretch Socks market was valued at 148.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Stretch socks are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Stretch socks can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing compression socks or compression stockings even if they have not recently undergone sclerotherapy treatment for varicose veins.Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of stretch socks. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of stretch socks, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the stretch socks industry in some extent. Stretch socks can be classified into two types: gradient Socks and anti-embolism Socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 72.31% of the total sale amount. We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and with the economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to their status of physical health, especially in rural places that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of stretch socks will increase and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve.

By Market Verdors:

Sigvaris

Medi

BSN Medical

Medtronic(Covidien)

Juzo

3M

Company seven

Bauerfeind AG

Thuasne Corporate

Salzmann-Group

Paul Hartmann

Cizeta Medicali

Belsana Medical

Gloria Med

Zhende Medical Group

Maizi

TOKO

Okamoto Corporation

Zhejiang Sameri

MD

By Types:

Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks

By Applications:

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

