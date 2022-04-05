Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Transparent ABS Plastics market was valued at 556.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Transparent Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, the most common product is MABS, is a clear engineering and commodity thermoplastic that has rubber particles dispersed throughout a methyl methacrylate-acrylonitrile styrene (MMA-SAN) polymer matrix. The incorporating of rubber particles into a MMA-SAN matrix and optimization of the composition results in a highly transparent polymer whereas conventional ABS is opaque. This amorphous, clear, transparent engineering and commodity thermoplastic has excellent transparency, high-impact strength, good stiffness and good resistance to many chemicals. It is also easy to process with standard equipment including extrusion and injection molding and can be easily colored.Currently, global production of Transparent ABS Plastics is concentrated as there are only a few manufacturers engaged in the industry. There are LG Chem, Chimei Corp, Toray, Denka Company, Ineos, FCFC, Lotte Chemical, SABIC, Kingfa and Huajin Chemical. The largest manufacturer is Toray, who owns above 30% market share in 2019. As for the region, APAC is the largest consumption region, holding about 73% market share in 2019, followed by America, with about 13% market share. Transparent ABS Plastics is widely used in the Appliance Industry, 3C Industry, Toys Industry and so on. Among various applications, demand from Appliance Industry is the largest one, with the sales volume market share of about 44%. Transparent ABS Plastics are mainly classified into the following grades: General Purpose Grade, High Impact Grade, High Rigidity Grade and so on. General Purpose Grade accounted for the largest part of the Sales revenue market, with above 50% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

LG Chem

Chimei Corp

Toray

Denka Company

Ineos

FCFC

Lotte Chemical

SABIC

Kingfa

Huajin Chemical

By Types:

General Purpose Grade

High Impact Grade

High Rigidity Grade

By Applications:

Appliance Industry

3C Products

Toys

Medical Industry

