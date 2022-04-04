Global Airbag Textile Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Airbag Textile market was valued at 1088.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive Airbag Textile is the fabric used to manufacture automotive airbag. , it is produced by nylon yarn, and today`s fabrics are primarily nylon 66.There are mainly two type product of Airbag Textile market: Flat Airbag Fabric and OPW Airbag Fabric. In 2020, Flat Airbag Fabric accounted for a share of 56.85% in the global Airbag Textile market. Geographically, the global Airbag Textile production market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan and other regions. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 36% in 2020. The leading manufactures mainly are Hyosung, Toyobo, Toray, Kolon, HMT, UTT, Porcher, Milliken, Safety Components and etc. Hyosung is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 29% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Hyosung

Toyobo

Toray

Kolon

HMT

UTT

Porcher Industries

Milliken Textiles

Safety Components

By Types:

Flat Airbag Fabric

OPW Airbag Fabric

By Applications:

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

