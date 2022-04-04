Global Nylon 6 Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nylon 6 market was valued at 2005.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nylon 6, is a polymer developed by Paul Schlack at IG Farben to reproduce the properties of nylon 6.6 without violating the patent on its production. It was given the trademark Perlon in 1952.There are many types of nylon 6 commercially available. However, GF 30% reinforced type occupied the most market share. Based on end-use industries, nylon 6 are widely used on Automotive part production, E & E industries, consumer durablesfood and industry

By Market Vendors:

BASF SE

Honeywell

Royal DSM N.V

Lanxess

Clariant Corporation

Unitika

DOMO Chemicals

Firestone Textiles Company

Grupa Azoty

LIBOLON

Polymeric Resources Corporation

UBE

EMS-Grivory

Shakespeare

By Types:

Standard Nylon 6

Reinforced Nylon 6

By Applications:

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Packaging

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nylon 6 Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Standard Nylon 6

1.4.3 Reinforced Nylon 6

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electronics & Electrical

1.5.4 Packaging

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Nylon 6 Market

1.8.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nylon 6 Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nylon 6 Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nylon 6 Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Nylon 6 Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Nylon 6 Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Nylon 6 Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Nylon 6 Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Nylon 6 Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Nylon 6 Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue

