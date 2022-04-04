Global Brandy Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Brandy market was valued at 2314.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Brandy is a spirit which is produced from wine or fermented fruit juice. All required is that this liquid can be allowed to ferment and the resulting mildly-alcoholic product not be heated past the boiling point of water. The low-boiling point liquids distilled from wine include almost all of the alcohol, a small amount of water, and many of the wine`s organic chemicals. All these chemicals give brandy its taste and aroma. In general Brandy contains 35-60 percent of alcohol by volume and is typically taken as an after-dinner drink. Some brandies are aged in wooden casks, some are colored with caramel coloring to imitate the effect of aging, and some brandies are produced using a combination of both aging and coloring. As an alcoholic beverage distilled from wine or a fermented fruit mash. The term mostly used alone refers to the grape product; brandies made from the wines or fermented mashes of other fruits are usually identified by the specific fruit name. In the sales volume, India is the largest consumption market, about 96.9% is consumed in southern India, and mainly the low-price product. The second largest consumption market is Philippines, which is followed by Russia, United States and Germany.

By Market Verdors:

Emperador

Gran Madador

McDowells No.1

Hennessy

Manision House

Changyu

E & J Gallo

Honey Bee

Old Admiral

Mens Club

Dreher

McDowells VSOP

Golden Grape

Paul Masson

Martell

Old Kenigsberg

Remy Martin

Courvoisier

Christian Brothers

Silver Cup Brandy

Camus

Bisquit

Baron Otard

Louis Royer

Korbel

Brillet

Salignac

Meukow

Hardy

Gautier

By Types:

V.S.

V.S.O.P

XO

Hors dage

Multi – Idler

By Applications:

Shop & Supermarket

Restaurant & Bar & Club

Exclusive Store

