Global Florasulam Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Florasulam market was valued at 262.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Florasulam is C12H8F3N5O3S, florasulam products are usually formulated as liquid concentrates or wettable granules to be dispersed in water in the field or applied to foliage as a spray. Florasulam is registered for use on cereal grains including wheat, barley, oats, rye, and triticale.First, there are more than 20 companies got the registration of florasulamg, and major manufacturers of Florasulam are mainly in US, CA and China. Florasulam is the product of Dow AgroSciences initially first launched in Belgium in 1999. After the launch in the UK, France, Canada, China and Germany and other countries soon, Syngenta owns the exclusive rights as the third company in the United States of products for cereal crops. Second, with patent protection over the period, many countries registered the production of florasulamg franchise, and the global yield increases. Third, there are only 6-10 manufacturers all over the world in the past 5 years. In the future, it is likely that the florasulam business will get better and better. Forth, global farm and cropsdemand is growing for such efficient herbicides (florasulamg). Recently, the cross margin of florasulamg is at least 10%, about 10K USD/T. Although in recent years herbicide market is not stable, but florasulamg products with its characteristic of efficiency in the market has more and more obvious advantages.

By Market Vendors:

DowDuPont

Syngenta

Sino-Agri United Biotechnology

Agrochem laboratey Center

Nanjing Longxin Chemical

Jiangsu Repont Pesticide Factory

By Types:

TC (99.2%)

TC (95.0%)

SC

By Applications:

Herbicide

Synthetic Intermediate

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

